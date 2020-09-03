1/1
VINCENT F. TRAVIS
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VINCENT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRAVIS, Vincent F. Age 77, of Norfolk, MA, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born in Northampton County, Virginia on September 5, 1942, he was a resident of Bucks County, PA for many years until recently moving to Norfolk to live with his sister, Rita, and her family. Vince was preceded in death by his father, Burleigh A. Travis Jr.; his mother, Margaret R. (Belda) Travis; his sister, Mary Moyers and her husband, Thomas Moyers; his aunts, Virginia Dunton, Betty Travis and Mary Ward; and his uncle, Francis Belda. He is survived by his sister, Rita Travis and her husband, Richard Leffelholz, of Norfolk; his nephew, John Christopher Moyers and his wife, Karen, of Pennsylvania; his nephew, Robert Moyers of Virginia; his niece, Theresa Zitkevitz and her husband, Timothy, of New Jersey; his nephew, Benjamin Leffelholz of Melrose; his niece, Hannah Leffelholz of Norfolk; great-nieces and nephews, Antonia Angiolillo, Thomas and Caroline Zitkevitz, and Abigail Moyers; great-great-niece, Isabella Angiolillo; and many cousins in Virginia. He also leaves his dear friends, Bill and Joanne Day, Tom and Joan Laffey, and Ron and Sharon Sharp, all of Pennsylvania, and affectionately known as "the Council". Vince was buried next to his mother, Margaret, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Sherborn on August 19th in a quiet peaceful service for his family. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy's Parish in Norwood, MA. Oteri Funeral Home in FRANKLIN has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences or to share a memory of Vince, please visit www.oterifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Vincent F. TRAVIS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Timothy's Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved