TRAVIS, Vincent F. Age 77, of Norfolk, MA, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born in Northampton County, Virginia on September 5, 1942, he was a resident of Bucks County, PA for many years until recently moving to Norfolk to live with his sister, Rita, and her family. Vince was preceded in death by his father, Burleigh A. Travis Jr.; his mother, Margaret R. (Belda) Travis; his sister, Mary Moyers and her husband, Thomas Moyers; his aunts, Virginia Dunton, Betty Travis and Mary Ward; and his uncle, Francis Belda. He is survived by his sister, Rita Travis and her husband, Richard Leffelholz, of Norfolk; his nephew, John Christopher Moyers and his wife, Karen, of Pennsylvania; his nephew, Robert Moyers of Virginia; his niece, Theresa Zitkevitz and her husband, Timothy, of New Jersey; his nephew, Benjamin Leffelholz of Melrose; his niece, Hannah Leffelholz of Norfolk; great-nieces and nephews, Antonia Angiolillo, Thomas and Caroline Zitkevitz, and Abigail Moyers; great-great-niece, Isabella Angiolillo; and many cousins in Virginia. He also leaves his dear friends, Bill and Joanne Day, Tom and Joan Laffey, and Ron and Sharon Sharp, all of Pennsylvania, and affectionately known as "the Council". Vince was buried next to his mother, Margaret, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Sherborn on August 19th in a quiet peaceful service for his family. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy's Parish in Norwood, MA.