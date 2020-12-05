FERRINI, Vincent Designer Goldsmith Age 87, passed away peacefully at home in Wermatswil, Switzerland on November 12, 2020, surrounded by members of his family.



Born and raised in Brockton, MA, after attending Museum School in Boston, Tufts University and RIT School for American Craftsmen, he spent 50 years teaching his craft and art education at Brockton High School, De Cordova Museum, Boston University, and The Program in Artistry. He fabricated custom work in his studio, and was also a founder of Goldsmiths 3, in Concord, MA. Throughout his decades of teaching and artistry he touched and inspired so many lives. His work was exhibited in numerous shows in New England, New York, Switzerland, London and Australia.



He moved to California in 1999 and lived on a shared property with his wife and daughter's family until their combined recent emigration to Switzerland.



Vincent was a truly loving, tender and creative man, devoted to his family, to nature, and to his art. He illuminated and enhanced the lives of all who knew him.



He remains firmly, intensely in our hearts.



Heidi Staheli Ferrini, Martin Ferrini, Nicola Schifrin, Peter Schifrin, and grandchildren Lola Ferrini, Gabriel, Kazimir and Belle Schifrin.



No services are planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store