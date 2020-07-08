|
|
O'BRIEN, Vincent G. Longtime Hudson Resident, Age 88 Age 88, a Boston native and longtime Hudson resident who moved to Marlborough during his later years, died Tuesday, July 7, after a short illness. He was the husband of Nancy E. (Smith) O'Brien, with whom he would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on Aug. 6. He was born in Boston on Oct. 6, 1931, a son of the late William J. and Jeannie (Cooney) O'Brien. He grew up in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood, graduating from Mission High School in 1950. Vin attended Boston College, paying his way by working as a hotel bellhop before earning a Bachelor's degree in business in 1954. He worked for the federal government in the Social Security Administration, retiring in 1990 as deputy regional commissioner. He then went on to have an extensive second career working for 20 years in the post office at Regis College in Weston. Vin and his wife raised their family in Hudson, where he was a longtime communicant of St. Michael Church. He was known to enjoy a long walk, a good mystery novel and vacations to Cape Cod. Besides his wife, survivors include two sons, Daniel G. and his wife Barbara of Hudson, NH, and Michael C. and his wife Juliette of San Ramon, CA, a daughter Maura A. Miller and her husband Thomas of Marshfield Hills, seven grandchildren, Molly O'Brien of Los Angeles, Megan and Sarah O'Brien, both of Hudson, NH, Shane O'Brien of Las Vegas, and Meredith, Maeve and Maggie Miller, all of Marshfield Hills, two sisters, Margaret "Mara" St. Cyr and Bernadette Corbett and her husband James, all of Boston, a sister-in-law Louise O'Brien of Boston, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by six brothers, Thomas, Jack, Coleman, William, Francis and Patrick "Albie," and two sisters, Mary and Kathleen. Calling Hours will occur from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., HUDSON. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Michael Church, with Burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020