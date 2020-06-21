|
PALERMO, Vincent G. "Jimmy" Of Malden, June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Catherine E. (Migliozzi) Palermo. Loving father of Maria DiGregorio & her husband Antonio of Malden, Ann Medeiros & her fiancé Christopher Harriman of Malden, & Pat V. Palermo & his wife Jo-Ann of Saugus. Dear brother of Antonietta Orlandella & the late Angelo Palermo. Cherished grandfather of Benedetto "Tony" DiGregorio & his wife Michelle & Stephanie LaVerde & her husband Stephen, & beloved great-grandfather of Gianna Marie DiGregorio, Mia Catherine DiGregorio, & Jake and Lucas LaVerde. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, & friends. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Jimmy's life at the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden on Wednesday, June 24th at 10:00am. There are no Visiting Hours. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2020