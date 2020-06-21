Boston Globe Obituaries
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant St.
Malden , MA
View Map
VINCENT G. "JIMMY" PALERMO

VINCENT G. "JIMMY" PALERMO Obituary
PALERMO, Vincent G. "Jimmy" Of Malden, June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Catherine E. (Migliozzi) Palermo. Loving father of Maria DiGregorio & her husband Antonio of Malden, Ann Medeiros & her fiancé Christopher Harriman of Malden, & Pat V. Palermo & his wife Jo-Ann of Saugus. Dear brother of Antonietta Orlandella & the late Angelo Palermo. Cherished grandfather of Benedetto "Tony" DiGregorio & his wife Michelle & Stephanie LaVerde & her husband Stephen, & beloved great-grandfather of Gianna Marie DiGregorio, Mia Catherine DiGregorio, & Jake and Lucas LaVerde. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, & friends. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Jimmy's life at the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden on Wednesday, June 24th at 10:00am. There are no Visiting Hours. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2020
