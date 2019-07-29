|
TARANTINO, Vincent G. Of Winthrop, July 27, 2019, devoted husband of Marie R. (Sutera). Loving father of Steven Tarantino and his wife Blanche of Hopkinton, Carl Tarantino and his wife Kathy of Winthrop and Susan Martucci and her husband Gus of Winthrop. Dear brother of the late Jennie Palladino, Gaetano Tarantino, Lillian Spinale, Steven "Junior" Tarantino and Marie Sarno. Cherished grandfather of Suzanne, James, Andrea, Vincent, Christine, Matthew, Julie, and Shauna. Beloved son of the late Susan (Napoli) and Steven Tarantino. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the at . For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com. Late member of the Madonna Del Soccorso Society "Fisherman's Club" in the North End. Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019