Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT TARANTINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT G. TARANTINO


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINCENT G. TARANTINO Obituary
TARANTINO, Vincent G. Of Winthrop, July 27, 2019, devoted husband of Marie R. (Sutera). Loving father of Steven Tarantino and his wife Blanche of Hopkinton, Carl Tarantino and his wife Kathy of Winthrop and Susan Martucci and her husband Gus of Winthrop. Dear brother of the late Jennie Palladino, Gaetano Tarantino, Lillian Spinale, Steven "Junior" Tarantino and Marie Sarno. Cherished grandfather of Suzanne, James, Andrea, Vincent, Christine, Matthew, Julie, and Shauna. Beloved son of the late Susan (Napoli) and Steven Tarantino. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the at . For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com. Late member of the Madonna Del Soccorso Society "Fisherman's Club" in the North End. Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Vincent G. TARANTINO
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VINCENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now