GOGGIN, Vincent Of Billerica, formerly of Burlington and Watertown, Nov. 6. Beloved husband of the late Maureen (McDonnell). Loving father of Vinny & his wife Marie of Nashua, NH, Melinda Sullivan & her husband John of Burlington, and Kevin & his wife Jane of Billerica. Proud grandfather of Danny, Joey, Brian & Corey Goggin, Danny Sullivan, and the late Renee Goggin. Great-grandfather of Owen & Caleb Goggin. Brother of the late Patricia Cornetta. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vincent's name may be made to the Renee Marie Goggin Scholarship Fund, 6 Tacoma Circle, Nashua, NH 03062. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019