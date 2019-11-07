Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
VINCENT GOGGIN Obituary
GOGGIN, Vincent Of Billerica, formerly of Burlington and Watertown, Nov. 6. Beloved husband of the late Maureen (McDonnell). Loving father of Vinny & his wife Marie of Nashua, NH, Melinda Sullivan & her husband John of Burlington, and Kevin & his wife Jane of Billerica. Proud grandfather of Danny, Joey, Brian & Corey Goggin, Danny Sullivan, and the late Renee Goggin. Great-grandfather of Owen & Caleb Goggin. Brother of the late Patricia Cornetta. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vincent's name may be made to the Renee Marie Goggin Scholarship Fund, 6 Tacoma Circle, Nashua, NH 03062. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019
