VINCENT J. ALBERGO
ALBERGO, Vincent J. Of Cambridge, October 9. Beloved husband of Dottie (Reale). Devoted father of Christopher Albergo and Pam Landry, Alexander Albergo and Paulette Fasciano. Loving grandfather of PFC Keith Albergo, US Marines, Kelsey Albergo and Ryan Albergo. Brother of Michael Albergo and the late Paul Albergo. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE on Thursday at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10 AM. Visiting Wednesday 4-7 PM Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter as a limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. The Church is also following Covid-19 procedures of social distancing, wearing of a face mask and allowing a limited number of people. If you prefer not to attend, please send a condolence message to the family at donovanaufierofuneralhome@msn.com. If you are planning to attend the Mass, please call the funeral home (617-876-7815) or the Church (617-547-0399) to register.

View the online memorial for Vincent J. ALBERGO


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
