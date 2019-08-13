Boston Globe Obituaries
VINCENT J. CARBONE Jr.

VINCENT J. CARBONE Jr. Obituary
CARBONE, Vincent J. "Vinny" Jr. Of Saugus, Aug. 11th. Son of the late Vincent and Lillian Carbone. Brother of Robert Carbone and his wife Judith of Lynnfield. Loving uncle of Christine and Robert Carbone. Adored great uncle of Jacqueline, Julia and Andrew. Funeral Service in the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte.28) NORTH READING, at Reading line on Friday, Aug. 16th at 12pm. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home prior to the service from 9am-12pm. Interment Forest Hills, Lynnfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent's name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
