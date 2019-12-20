Boston Globe Obituaries
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel
2320 Airport Dr.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel
VINCENT J. COATES Jr.


1930 - 2019
VINCENT J. COATES Jr. Obituary
COATES, Vincent J. Jr. Age 89, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, Ohio. Retired Deacon from the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. and Fall River, MA. Veteran U.S. Army. Vice President of Government Relations with AVCO Research Laboratory, and founding partner with Kimmitt, Coates, McCarthy Consulting Firm. Preceded in death by loving wife of 50 years, Jane Russell Coates. Survived by children Sister Ellen A. Coates and Vincent J. Coates, III; brother George O. Coates (Mary); sisters-in-law Patricia H. Coates and Rosemary (Neal) Kenny; grandchildren Gabrielle, Madeline and Brendan Coates; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, 2320 Airport Dr., on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 4-7 p.m., where the Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Jan. 3 at 9:00 a.m. Private family Burial later in Washington, D.C. Friends who wish may contribute in his memory to Mohun Health Care Center, 2340 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Arrangements by Egan-Ryan Funeral Home, 403 E. Broad St.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
