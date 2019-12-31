Boston Globe Obituaries
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:15 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
VINCENT J. DOLCIMASCOLO Jr.

VINCENT J. DOLCIMASCOLO Jr. Obituary
DOLCIMASCOLO, Vincent J. Jr. At 82 years, December 28th, 2019 in Malden, formerly of Everett & Boston's West End, following a 10-year battle with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. Adored husband of 57 years to Carolyn I. (Piacentino) Dolcimascolo. Cherished father of Carla Iarrobino of Manchester, NH, Vincent J. Dolcimascolo, III & wife Michelle of Georgetown, Kara Culbert & husband Christopher of Miami, FL & Benjamin M. Hazell of Swampscott. Devoted grandfather of James, Juliana & Isabella Iarrobino, all of Derry, NH, Jake & Emma Dolcimascolo, both of Georgetown, Christopher V. Culbert of Miami, FL & Jack & Vaughn Hazell, both of Swampscott. Dear brother of the late Joseph Dolcimascolo. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 2:00 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 2:15 p.m. Parking available left of the funeral home. Interment is private. Former proprietor & operator of "The Hair Oasis" of Main St., Malden for over 40 years. Avid skier for over 50 years at Sunday River, Maine. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 70 Walnut St., Ste. 301 (Mass. Chapter), Wellesley, MA 02481. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020
