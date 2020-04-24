Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT DURANTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT J. DURANTE


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINCENT J. DURANTE Obituary
DURANTE, Vincent J. Formerly of East Weymouth, died April 23, 2020. Vincent was the son of John Durante and Rose Cassette. He was born on 26 August, 1927 at home on 31 Maple St., East Weymouth, MA. Vincent was an army Veteran and a Commonwealth of Massachusetts retiree. Vincent enjoyed bike riding, shooting pool, bowling, and playing cards. He loved spending time with his son and his girlfriend and will be missed by all who knew him. Loving father to Vincent R. Durante and his longtime girlfriend Adrienne Ith. Brother to Julia Durante, Ernest Durante, Rita Welch, Eleanor McCarthy and Frank Durante. He loved his cats, Pepper, Ashen and Sushi (Hop Along). Vincent is survived by the mother of his son, Shirley Durante. All Services will be private. Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VINCENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -