DURANTE, Vincent J. Formerly of East Weymouth, died April 23, 2020. Vincent was the son of John Durante and Rose Cassette. He was born on 26 August, 1927 at home on 31 Maple St., East Weymouth, MA. Vincent was an army Veteran and a Commonwealth of Massachusetts retiree. Vincent enjoyed bike riding, shooting pool, bowling, and playing cards. He loved spending time with his son and his girlfriend and will be missed by all who knew him. Loving father to Vincent R. Durante and his longtime girlfriend Adrienne Ith. Brother to Julia Durante, Ernest Durante, Rita Welch, Eleanor McCarthy and Frank Durante. He loved his cats, Pepper, Ashen and Sushi (Hop Along). Vincent is survived by the mother of his son, Shirley Durante. All Services will be private. Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020