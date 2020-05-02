Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Private
To be announced at a later date
GIOIOSO, Vincent J. Of East Boston, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Beloved son of the late Vincent and Phyllis (Toto) Gioioso. Devoted brother of Rosemarie Sinopoli of Revere, Daniel Gioioso and wife Jill of Saugus. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. All services will be held for the immediate family privately. Please visit www.ruggieromh.com to contact the funeral home or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall. Vincent will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
