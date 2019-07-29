Boston Globe Obituaries
VINCENT IACOMINO
VINCENT J. IACOMINO Sr.

VINCENT J. IACOMINO Sr. Obituary
IACOMINO, Vincent J. Sr. Age 85, of Salem, NH, died July 27th at home. He was born and educated in East Boston, MA, the son of the late Antoinette (Matori) and John Iacomino. Vincent worked for the East Boston Post Office and was a member of Malden Moose. He was a talented woodworker and he enjoyed building houses and 4 boats, playing Whist and the saxophone. Survived by his children, Luanne Buckley-Coburn and husband Michael Medon of Salem, NH and Jimmy Iacomino and husband Robert "Michael" Lucier of Sandown, NH; his sisters, Dolores Baldassarre of Hampton, NH and Stella Belone of Westford, MA; his 2 grandchildren, Kevin Buckley of Manchester, NH and Laurie Buckley and husband Sean Timmons of Salisbury, MA; his 2 great-grandchildren, Liam and Declan, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Sarah (Saraceni) Iacomino in June and his siblings, Anthony Iacomino and Phyllis Doucette. Visiting Hours: Visitation is Wednesday, July 31st, from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., SALEM, NH. The burial is private. Memorial contributions to: , 2 Wall St., Manchester, NH 03101. To send a message of condolence, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
