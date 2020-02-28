Boston Globe Obituaries
LAMA, Vincent J. "Jimmy" Of Watertown, February 27. Son of the late Nicola and Elizabeth (DeStefano) Lama. Brother of the late Yolanda Johnson, Nicola Lama, Elizabeth King, Theresa D'Alessandro. Beloved uncle of Elizabeth Johnson and her husband Mark Ciano, their son Patrick Johnson-Ciano, Faye Santarpio and her husband Robert, Nancy Maxwell and her husband Ronald, Edward Johnson and his wife Elizabeth and the late Harold V. Johnson, Jr. Also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, Tuesday morning at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown. Interment to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visiting Hours in the DeVito Funeral Home on Monday, 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Late Member of Post 8818, Cambridge and late WWII Marine Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jimmy's memory to Sacred Heart Church Parish Office, 26R Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02472 would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
