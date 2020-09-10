LEPPO, Vincent J. Age 25, of Sharon MA, passed suddenly on Monday due to diabetes complications. Born in Boston, he was the beloved son of JoAnn Mazzotta of Sharon MA and the late Andrew P. Leppo. In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his beloved sister Talia Leppo of Sharon, who was also his best friend, his stepfather Joe Mazzotta of Sharon. Vincent also leaves his grandparents Donna Bonanno, the late Robert Bonanno and wife Nana Shirley Bonanno, all of Raynham MA, Nunna Mazzotta of Norwood, MA, grandparents Marcia and Martin Leppo of Stoughton, MA, Uncle Bobby Bonanno and wife Julie of Plymouth MA, Aunts Christina Bonanno and Antoinett Bonanno of Raynham, MA, Aunt Barbara Rossi and husband Allen, Uncle Bruno Mazzotta and wife Karen, all of Walpole, MA, as well as cousins Brooke, Billy, Nico, Antonio, Ava, Olivia, Jacob, Sarah, Matthew, Jennifer, Michael, Katie, Janessa, Ashley, Aj, and Matthew. Vincent graduated from Sharon High School and attended Nichols College where he majored in business. He worked for Local 103 IBEW for 2 years until his untimely passing. Vincent worked hard and treasured time with his extended family and many friends. Everyone who met Vincent, even for the briefest time, walked away considering him a friend. He was a kind and gentle soul with a heart of gold who was an avid sports fan but would never pass up the opportunity to dance. Due to the current pandemic, Vincent's funeral service will be private. The service will be live streamed at 11:00 am ET on Sunday, September 13th at http://distantlink.com/stanetskymemorial.html
. Shiva will take place at the Mazzotta home on Monday, September 14th from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. We respectfully request that masks are worn, social distance protocols are followed, and visitors stay outdoors. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vincent's memory may be made to The Joslin Diabetes Center at joslin.org/donate
