LYNCH, Vincent J. Of Dedham, November 6, 2019. Beloved son of the late Clarence V. and Rose A. (Mulvey) Lynch. Brother of Francis J. Lynch of Dedham. Also survived by several cousins. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Monday, Nov. 11 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Sunday from 3-7pm. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Vincent's memory to St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood, MA 02090. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019