McDONOUGH, Vincent J. Of Dorchester, formerly of Jamaica Plain, died at age 85, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years of Barbara (Short) McDonough. Loving father of Paul and his wife Alexandra Rubington of Framingham, Susan of Dorchester and Jeanne and her husband David Pratt of Rockport. Beloved grandfather of Brendan and Erin Pratt. Dear brother of Gerald McDonough of Pembroke, and the late John McDonough and Margaret Cellini. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sunday, Sept. 22nd from 3 to 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher Church, 265 Mt. Vernon St., Dorchester, Monday morning, Sept 23rd at 10:00 am. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Relatives and friends invited. Retired School Principal of the Boston School Dept. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton, MA 617-696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 21, 2019