Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT PIRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT J. PIRO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINCENT J. PIRO Obituary
PIRO, Vincent J. Of Medford formerly of Somerville, July 19th. Beloved husband of the late Karen L. (Kelly) Piro. Devoted father of Lisa Bowler and her husband Brian, Vincent J. Piro Jr. and Michael Piro, all of Medford. Loving grandfather of Kathryn, William, Ella and Vincent. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Wednesday, July 24th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Tuesday 3-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vincent's name to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, 65 Mitchell Blvd. Suite 200B, San Rafael, CA 94903. To leave a message of condolence visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn-Medford-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now