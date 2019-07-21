|
PIRO, Vincent J. Of Medford formerly of Somerville, July 19th. Beloved husband of the late Karen L. (Kelly) Piro. Devoted father of Lisa Bowler and her husband Brian, Vincent J. Piro Jr. and Michael Piro, all of Medford. Loving grandfather of Kathryn, William, Ella and Vincent. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Wednesday, July 24th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Tuesday 3-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vincent's name to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, 65 Mitchell Blvd. Suite 200B, San Rafael, CA 94903. To leave a message of condolence visit
