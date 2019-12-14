|
|
KILDUFF, Vincent Joseph Born September 11, 1941, died on December 9, 2019, at 9:53 p.m. at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, CA. Vince was preceded in death by his parents, Lelia K. Johnson Kilduff and Vincent Joseph Kilduff, Sr., both born in Boston, his son Michael, and brother Bobbie. Vince is survived by his wife of nearly twenty years, Danielle Kilduff, and six children, Vince, Beth, Rick, Chris, Shannon, and stepson Matthew. Along with his eleven grandchildren, Vince is also survived by his sister Christine Bianculli and family - Joseph and their three children Joseph, Michael and Matthew, as well as his brother Bobbie's family - children Robbie and Shannon and their four children. Vince, "Vinnie," was born in Boston and attended Cathedral High School. He then went to North Eastern University and received his BSEE. After graduation, Vince and his family moved to Silicon Valley to begin his career in the Electronics Industry. While working, he attended Santa Clara University Law School, and received his JD in 1973. He then left the Engineering field to practice law. Vince loved sports. He played football in college and coached his children in ice hockey. As a teenager, he caddied every summer to earn money, and was fortunate to be selected as a caddie for the 1956 PGA Championships. After moving to California and enjoying its endless summers, Vince decided to take up golf, which became his passion. In 1981, Vince was honored to join the Olympic Club in San Francisco, and became President of the club in 1993. Simultaneously, Vince began a long-term relationship with Golf administration, particularly with rules and officiating. He was a Rules Official and a member of Northern California Golf Association for over thirty-seven years. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, located at 1200 Redmond Avenue, San Jose, CA 95120, with a reception to follow.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019