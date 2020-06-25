Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for VINCENT MAGAZZU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT JOSEPH MAGAZZU

VINCENT JOSEPH MAGAZZU Obituary
MAGAZZU, Vincent Joseph Age 87 of Concord, June 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Grace V. (Hopkins) Magazu. Survived by his children, Arthur D. and his wife Brenda of Manchester, NH, Aimee Magazu of Gardner, Chris M. and his wife Lee of S. Weymouth, Mark H. of West Roxbury and Jeanne P. Magazu and her husband David Selsky of Danvers. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Michael J. Allyson Morgan and Nolan Vincent Magazu. Also survived by his sister Lavinia Harris of Winchester. He was predeceased by his grandson Michael Joseph Magazu. Vincent's Funeral Mass at St. Michael's Church in Bedford followed by Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Society, 90 Concord Road, Bedford, MA 01730 www.bedfordcatholic.org or , 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923 www.caredimensions.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Vincent Joseph MAGAZZU
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
