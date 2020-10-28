HENNESSEY, Vincent L. Jr. Age 79, died in Hingham, Massachusetts on October 20, 2020 from complications of myelodysplastic syndrome. Vincent was a graduate of Belmont High School Class of 1958, Harvard College Class of 1962, and Case-Western Reserve School of Medicine Class of 1967. For twenty-five years he was a cardiothoracic surgeon practicing at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts. While passionate about providing the highest quality care to his patients, Vincent was equally passionate about jazz music and played the clarinet and saxophone in three different bands until shortly before his death. He was a dedicated cyclist, runner, and political activist. He is survived by his four children, Michael Hennessy of Kaysville, Utah, Lauren Hennessy of San Diego, California, Karen Hennessy of Reading, Massachusetts, and Kevin Hennessy of Bedford, Massachusetts, his six grandchildren, as well as his partner of eleven years, Marilyn Bluestein. He was preceded in death by his former wife Regina Hennessy, his parents, his sister Kathleen Stoll and his daughter-in-law Becky Hennessy. Funeral Services will be scheduled for the spring, due to Covid-19. If you wish to be informed of the arrangements, please send an email to: vlhmemorial@gmail.com For full obituary, please visit www.keohane.com