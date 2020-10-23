HENNESSY, Vincent L. Jr. MD Dedicated Surgeon, Accomplished Jazz Musician Vincent L. Hennessy, Jr. MD died peacefully in his sleep Monday, October 19, after battling blood cancer for several years. He was seventy-nine. Longtime resident of Braintree, born in Boston, Dr. Hennessy grew up in Belmont; graduating from Belmont High School, Harvard College, and Case Western University Medical School. Dr. Hennessy practiced cardiothoracic surgery in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and for the last 30 years of his career at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Vince was also a jazz musician (all-state band at Belmont) playing the saxophone and clarinet in several bands through the years. He also ran track at Harvard and when he couldn't run anymore took up long-distance cycling, completing numerous 'century rides' locally and around the world. Vince was known for his quiet composure, dry humor, diligent work ethic, devotion to his patients, and yes, red hair. He leaves four children: Michael of Utah, Lauren of California, Karen, and Kevin of Massachusetts. He also leaves six grandchildren and many friends, acquaintances, and workmates. Visiting Hours: Private due to COVID. A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store