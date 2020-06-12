|
|
LOMAGLIO, Vincent Age 76, of Woburn, June 10, 2020. Beloved father of Vicki M. Gerry and husband Jason of Woburn. Devoted grandfather of Sam, Olivia and Adam Gerry, all of Woburn. Dear brother of Elaine Richardson and husband Dave of Tewksbury and Frances Brooks and husband Joe of Middleborough. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Memorial Gathering at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Tuesday, June 16, from 5-8PM. Please practice safe Covid-19 precautions, including mask-wearing and social distancing. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vin's memory may be made to NAMI Massachusetts, 529 Main St., Suite 1M17, Boston. MA 02129, or at namimass.org supporting his grandson's passion to support those with mental illness. www.costellofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Vincent LOMAGLIO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020