Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT LOMAGLIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT LOMAGLIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINCENT LOMAGLIO Obituary
LOMAGLIO, Vincent Age 76, of Woburn, June 10, 2020. Beloved father of Vicki M. Gerry and husband Jason of Woburn. Devoted grandfather of Sam, Olivia and Adam Gerry, all of Woburn. Dear brother of Elaine Richardson and husband Dave of Tewksbury and Frances Brooks and husband Joe of Middleborough. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Memorial Gathering at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Tuesday, June 16, from 5-8PM. Please practice safe Covid-19 precautions, including mask-wearing and social distancing. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vin's memory may be made to NAMI Massachusetts, 529 Main St., Suite 1M17, Boston. MA 02129, or at namimass.org supporting his grandson's passion to support those with mental illness. www.costellofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Vincent LOMAGLIO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VINCENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Costello Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -