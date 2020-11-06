CASTLE, Vincent M. Of Dedham, November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann F. (McDermott) Castle. Devoted father of Heather A. Castle of West Roxbury and Melonie Fedorchuk ("adopted daughter") of Dedham. Son-in-law of Robert McDermott of Denmark, ME. Brother-in-law of James McDermott and his wife Gayle of CO, Maureen Dahms and her husband Larry of ME, Karen Kothe of ME, and Thomas McDermott and his wife Annemarie of Bridgewater. Brother of the late George, Richard, and Paul Castle, and Dorothy Crossley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog Rex. Vincent was a retired plumber for Roscia's Plumbing and Heating, Dedham. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 4:00-7:00pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited (please follow COVID-19 guidelines). Funeral Service and interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Vincent's memory to Seasons Hospice, 1 Edgewater Dr., Norwood, MA 02062. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com
George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500