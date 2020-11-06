1/1
VINCENT M. CASTLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VINCENT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASTLE, Vincent M. Of Dedham, November 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann F. (McDermott) Castle. Devoted father of Heather A. Castle of West Roxbury and Melonie Fedorchuk ("adopted daughter") of Dedham. Son-in-law of Robert McDermott of Denmark, ME. Brother-in-law of James McDermott and his wife Gayle of CO, Maureen Dahms and her husband Larry of ME, Karen Kothe of ME, and Thomas McDermott and his wife Annemarie of Bridgewater. Brother of the late George, Richard, and Paul Castle, and Dorothy Crossley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog Rex. Vincent was a retired plumber for Roscia's Plumbing and Heating, Dedham. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 4:00-7:00pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited (please follow COVID-19 guidelines). Funeral Service and interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Vincent's memory to Seasons Hospice, 1 Edgewater Dr., Norwood, MA 02062. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved