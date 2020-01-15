|
|
FALZONE, Vincent M. Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, January 15. Beloved husband of Phyllis B. (Mazzarella) Falzone. Loving father of Mark V. Falzone & his wife Robin N. Hamilton of Washington, D.C. Dear uncle of Tanya Valente of Stoneham & nephew of Eleanor Valente of Stoneham. Also survived by many family members & friends. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Friday, 4-7 p.m. A Life Celebration will be held in the Funeral Home at 7 p.m. Relatives & friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Scenic America at www.scenic.org Late veteran USAF. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020