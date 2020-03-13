|
|
OLIVA, Vincent Of Saugus, formerly of Malden and East Boston, March 12th. Beloved husband of Judy (Mahan-Baletsa) Oliva and the late Suzanne (Durant) Oliva. Loving father of Tracy Murray and her husband Frank of Medford and Greg Oliva and his wife Dawn of Saugus. Dear stepfather of Christina Baletsa of Saugus. Devoted grandfather of Krystyna, Kyle, Corey, Caitlyn and Erin. Loving great-grandfather of Dillon. Dear brother of Teresa Oliva of Revere. Vinny was raised and educated in East Boston. He is a graduate of East Boston High School. He worked as a Facility Manager at the Park School in Brookline for many years. Vincent was an avid hockey fan and coach. He was a co-founder of the original Mass Bay Chiefs Hockey Association in Massachusetts. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Tuesday, March 17th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, March 16th, from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the . Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020