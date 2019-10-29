Boston Globe Obituaries

BENINCASA, Vincent P. Age 79, of Winchester, Oct. 29, 2019. Beloved husband for 55 years of Catherine M. (Grimsley) Benincasa. Loving father of Anne Mague and her husband Robert of Windham, NH, Jeanne Thorpe and her husband Douglas of Melrose, Vincent Benincasa and his fianceé Tracy Long of Leominster and Lisa Benincasa Hagerty and her husband Christopher of North Andover. Dear brother of Matthew Benincasa and his wife Laura and Robert Benincasa. Also lovingly survived by 14 grandchildren. Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516 Late Lt. Winchester FD over 37 years of service . Vet. U.S. Marine Corps. Vietnam. costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019
