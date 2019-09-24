|
|
DAVEY, Vincent P. Lt. Commander Vincent P. Davey, age 92, of Andover Massachusetts, died Monday September 23, 2019 at Lawrence General Hospital. Vincent was born in Andover, Massachusetts on October 22, 1926 to the late Joseph and Margaret (Murray) Davey. He was a graduate of Merrimack College and was employed as an English teacher in various school systems. Vincent was a veteran of WWII, having served in the U.S. Navy. Vincent is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen (McDonough) Davey of Andover and his children, sons, Hugh Davey of Methuen, Mark Davey of Andover and his three daughters, Mary Ellen Marino and her husband Richard of Newburyport, Elizabeth Davey of Andover and Margaret Pike and her husband Ray of Andover. Also among his survivors are his six grandchildren and three great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Conte Funeral Home, 28 Florence Street, ANDOVER. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, September 27, 2109 at 10 AM at St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex Street, Andover. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, also in Andover. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex Street, Andover, MA 01810. For directions or to offer online condolences, visit contefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019