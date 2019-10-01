|
HOWARD, Vincent P. Of San Antonio, TX, formerly of Burlington, Sept. 28. Beloved husband of Madeline (Derro). Vincent "Vin" was born on October 31, 1939, in Burlington, Massachusetts, and passed at his home in San Antonio, Texas, on September 28, 2019. He and his wife were members of St. Francis of Assisi for 35+ years. Vin was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent F. and Edna M. (Harkins) Howard, brother Kenneth, and brother-in-law Joseph Derro (Carol). He is survived by his loving wife of 58+ years, Madeline. Father of Kenneth (Armand) of Dallas; and Craig (Maria) of San Antonio. Grandfather of Joseph (Julian), Sean (Michelle), Timothy (Courtney), and Nicole Savage (Ryan) of Dallas; and Danielle of Fort Worth. Brother of Sheila of Burlington, MA; Rosemary Wagner (Ron) of Spring Hill, FL; Joanne Graziosi (Albert) of Everett, MA; Kevin (Darlene) of San Francisco, CA; and Stephen (Joan) of Burlington, MA. Brother-in-law of Dr. Robert Derro (Lieselotte) of Duluth, GA. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren James, Brady, John and Lucy; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Vin was a graduate of Burlington High School, Northeastern University and Suffolk University, Boston, MA. He was a longtime and devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Memorials in Vin's name may be made to Mobile Loaves & Fishes, St. Francis of Assisi, 4201 De Zavala Road, San Antonio, TX 78249. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019