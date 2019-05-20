Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
VINCENT PAUL DANTUONO

VINCENT PAUL DANTUONO Obituary
DANTUONO, Vincent Paul WWII US Marine Corps Veteran Of Walpole, May 17, 2019, age 93 years. Beloved husband of Annette M. (McEleney) Dantuono Loving father of Linda and her husband Ken Santos of Marshfield, Eileen and her husband Steve Martin of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Martin and his partner Jennifer, Kimberly Santos, Christina Bilodeau and her husband John, and Russell Santos. Brother of the late William Dantuono, Marie Jacobs and Eleanor Dantuono. At the request of the family, all Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to: The , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home - WALPOLE Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
