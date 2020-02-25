|
McCARTHY, Vincent Paul "Vin" Beloved Father, Grandfather, Retired Partner Hale & Dorr, LGBT Community Leader Passed away surrounded by his family whom he loved so much on Jan. 29, 2020 after an illness. Devoted Father to Vince, Sybil and Hope and Grandfather to Lily, Honor, Walker, Talon, Holden, Sandor, Zane, Zackary and Zeppelin. Beloved Friend to Mary Crosby. Our father worked tirelessly as a lawyer and activist for equality for all, social justice for the suffering and advocacy for the mentally ill and homeless of The City of Boston for decades. He did this through the many causes to which he devoted his life and brilliant legal mind. His laugh, wit and energy were boundless. He was a mentor, leader and humble servant. He will live on forever in his countless good works and the help he generously gave to so many. Memorial Mass and Celebration of Vin's Life will be held on Feb. 29, 2020 at 11am at St. Cecilia's Church in the Back Bay, Boston, collation immediately after Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pine Street Inn at pinestreetinn.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020