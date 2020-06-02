|
|
POIRIER, Fr. Vincent Of Hingham, died May 30, 2020 after a long illness at Linden Ponds Continuing Care facility. Fr. Vincent was born in Malden, MA to the late Vincent and Cecilia Poirier. Raised in Boston and Quincy. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richard Poirier. He is survived by his sister, Annette Sexton, Hingham; Loving uncle to his niece, Dorene (George) Berryman & family North Carolina, nephews: Sean (Paula) Sexton & family, MA, Richard (Jane) Poirier & family, Wisconsin, Robert (Leah) Poirier & family, Nova Scotia, John (Chinny) Poirier & family, New Jersey. He was educated by the Franciscans in New York for High School & College, Transferring to St. Mary College in Halifax, N.S. and then Boston College for Masters in Education.
Before Fr. Vincent entered Pope John XXlll Seminary, he had been a High School English teacher in Ashland MA, Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Norwell, MA, Director of English Speaking teachers in the Montreal School System. Final position before entering Pope John XXIII was Superintendent of Schools for Harvard, MA. Fr. Vincent was ordained in 1985, the first and last priest to be at St. Hyacinth Church, D'Escousse, Nova Scotia, Canada. Fr. Vincent served at St. Mary's in Franklin, MA, Pastor to the parishes in Sackville, New Brunswick, Moncton Diocese; Newman Catholic Chaplain at Wellesley College and Framingham State until his retirement. As a retired priest he served at St. Bridget, A. Mass. He was well known for his love of music; classical and opera, best noted as a poet and fan Boston Red Sox. He was never too busy for you. His hallmark was his laughter, smile, and with family: bear hugs. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to Pope John XXIII Seminary, or Linden Ponds Student Scholarship Fund or Staff Appreciation Fund. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Fr. Vincent's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020