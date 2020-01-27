|
SQUITIERI, Vincent Age 91, of Wrentham, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family at Norwood Hospital, on January 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joan M. (Lifrieri) Squitieri.
In addition to his wife Joan, Vincent is survived by three children, Vincent A. Squitieri and his wife Catherine of Coronado, CA, Nancy Alcombright and her husband Daniel of Tucson, AZ, and Philip F. Squitieri and his wife Joann of Norfolk, MA, two sisters, Rachel Moretti of Winthrop, MA, and Sara Lusardi of Stoneham, MA. Also survived by five grandchildren, Vincent M. Squitieri, Nicole Alcombright, Cari Alcombright, Vlad Squitieri, and Vika Squitieri.
He was the brother of the late Louis Squitieri, Assunta DeLucia, and Concetta Verdino.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, January 30th, from 8:30-9:45 AM, in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, WRENTHAM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 AM in St. Mary's Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham. Burial will follow in Wrentham Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Vincent's memory may be made to St. Mary's Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham, MA 02093.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 28, 2020