TOSCANO, Vincent Of East Boston, passed away on May 10th. Loving son of Carmine and Mary (DeFeo) Toscano. Devoted father of Ann Marie Raffael, Karen Toscano and the late Vincent A. Toscano. Dear brother of Roy, Robert and Stephen Toscano. Cherished grandfather of Christopher Raffael, Kristina Periera and the late John Paul Raffael. Adored great-grandfather of Christopher and Vincent. Family and friends will honor Vincent's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, EAST BOSTON, on Wednesday, May 15th from 9:00AM to 11:00AM before leaving procession to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, East Boston for an 11:00AM mass. Services will conclude with Vincent being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019