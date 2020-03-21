Boston Globe Obituaries
VINCENT "VINNIE" TRIVISANO

TRIVISANO, Vincent 'Vinnie' Of Waltham, March 20, 2020. Loving husband of Olga E. (Cacace) Trivisano for 61 years. Devoted father to Luisa DiIeso and her husband, Nicholas, of Marlborough and Maria Hays and her husband, Charles, of Manchester, ME. Cherished grandfather, 'Papa', to Nicholas Vincent DiIeso (Amanda), Christina (DiIeso) Clark (Tim), Charles Hays (Makenzie) and Kathryn (Hays) York (Pete). Also survived by his brother Leonard Trivisano of Vancouver, BC and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother, Luisa (Cotugno) Trivisano, his father, Michele Trivisano, and his brother, Pasquale Trivisano. Family and friends will honor and remember Vincent's life during a private ceremony in The Joyce Funeral Home in WALTHAM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
