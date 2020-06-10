|
VENEZIANO, Vincent Of Falmouth, MA, passed away June 8, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 94. He was the son of the late Paul and Theresa (Terranova) Veneziano and grew up in Dorchester. He was preceded by his beloved wife Lillian (Drover) of 53 years and survived by his three children; Paul Veneziano of Falmouth, Mara Veneziano and her husband Douglas of Plymouth, Elise O'Regan and her husband David of Falmouth, as well as four grandchildren; Marc Veneziano, Lauren and husband Dean Mahoney, Eric and his wife Brittany Predella, Jarron Predella as well as stepgrandson Sean O'Regan. Vin was so blessed to see his great-grandson Tucker Mahoney, as that brought him great joy. He was predeceased by his brother Phillip, is survived by his brother Armand and his wife Lilya Veneziano of Quincy, MA; as well as a cherished niece and nephews. A lifelong scholar, Vin graduated from Dorchester High School and joined the Army during WW2. He then went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Mass College of Art and his graduate degree from Boston University. He enjoyed teaching night school, all while continuing to advance his learning through higher education. With a career working as a teacher and administrator for the Boston Public Schools, Vin was honored to teach at Boston Latin Academy for a decade before retiring in 1988. Vin's love of Falmouth began in 1952, where the beauty of the ocean and family brought him to spend summers, winter vacations and weekends there. After raising a family in Quincy and Braintree, Vin moved to Falmouth full time in the early 1980's where he enjoyed his retirement with his bride. The last six years of his life were spent at Atria Assisted Living in Falmouth, where he enjoyed new and lifelong friends. An avid photographer, traveler and gardener (who loved his fig trees), Vin was an accomplished artist who loved to draw and paint. He is credited with volunteering many hours at the Woods Hole Historical Museum - Bradley House, in the restoration and creation of a scale model of Woods Hole that includes homes, shops and sea faring vessels circa 1895 as well as a mural depicting the era. Due to Covid19, a private graveside ceremony will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Donations may be made in Vincent's name to VNA of Cape Cod – Hospice, P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601. For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020