Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
116 Main St
Carver, MA 02330
(508) 866-7366
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Plympton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT ARNONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT WILLIAM ARNONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINCENT WILLIAM ARNONE Obituary
ARNONE, Vincent William Of Plympton, died on December 4th, at the age of 73, due to multiple organ failure. He is survived by his brothers Paul, Joseph, Harry, Robert and John.

Vincent was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army Special Forces. In civilian life, he worked over 30 years in the Consulting field internationally, specializing in counterterrorism and SWAT tactics.

He was very proud of his long commitment to many organizations, including the Masons, Shriners, Demolay, American Legion and Boy Scouts. He recently celebrated his 43rd anniversary as a Mason. Vincent was also a proud member of the following associations: Florida SWAT, National Tactical Officers, Special Forces, Special Operations, Special Elite Forces, C-Company, 75th Ranger and First Special Force.

At Vincent's request, there will only be a brief Masonic Graveside Service on Monday, December 9th, at 1:00 pm, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Plympton, MA. Arrangements were made through Shepherd Funeral Home, KINGSTON, MA. In lieu of flowers or cards, Vincent has requested donations be made in his memory to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, PO Box 13483, Tampa, FL 33681-3483. To view the full obituary, please visit

www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VINCENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -