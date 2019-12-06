|
|
ARNONE, Vincent William Of Plympton, died on December 4th, at the age of 73, due to multiple organ failure. He is survived by his brothers Paul, Joseph, Harry, Robert and John.
Vincent was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army Special Forces. In civilian life, he worked over 30 years in the Consulting field internationally, specializing in counterterrorism and SWAT tactics.
He was very proud of his long commitment to many organizations, including the Masons, Shriners, Demolay, American Legion and Boy Scouts. He recently celebrated his 43rd anniversary as a Mason. Vincent was also a proud member of the following associations: Florida SWAT, National Tactical Officers, Special Forces, Special Operations, Special Elite Forces, C-Company, 75th Ranger and First Special Force.
At Vincent's request, there will only be a brief Masonic Graveside Service on Monday, December 9th, at 1:00 pm, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Plympton, MA. Arrangements were made through Shepherd Funeral Home, KINGSTON, MA. In lieu of flowers or cards, Vincent has requested donations be made in his memory to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, PO Box 13483, Tampa, FL 33681-3483. To view the full obituary, please visit
www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 7, 2019