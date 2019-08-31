|
SISTER VINCENTINE GOGGIN, SC (Edward Therese) of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on August 29, 2019. A Sister of Charity for 70 years who was missioned to St. Patrick High School, Quebec, Canada, locally; St. Patrick School, Roxbury; Academy of the Assumption, Wellesley; St. Boniface Parish, Quincy; St. Ann Parish, Quincy; Marillac and Elizabeth Seton Residences, Wellesley. Beloved daughter of the late John and Mary Louise (Murphy) Goggin. Sister of the late John, Edward, Daniel and Francis Goggin and Genevieve Richardson. Survived by her nephews, Edward Richardson and Michael Goggin, her nieces, Elaine Richardson Leahy, Mary Richardson Hardy and Terry Goggin Hardy. Also survived by all her sisters in community. Visiting Hours at Mt. St. Vincent, 125 Oakland St. Wellesley Hills on Tuesday Sept. 3 from 9:30 - 10:15 am with a Prayer Service at 10:15 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:45 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity, Mt. St. Vincent Community, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019