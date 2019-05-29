|
BROWN, Vincenza "Jeannie" (DeLeo) Of Tewksbury, on May 28th. Beloved mother of Lorie J. Brown and Edward G. Brown, Jr. both of Tewksbury and Lorie M. Lonich and her husband Mike of Saratoga, CA. Complete notice to appear on Friday, May 31, 2019. Visiting Hours: At the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, Sunday 2 PM to 6 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea, on Monday at 10 AM, Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Anthony Memorial - Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019