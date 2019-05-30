BROWN, Vincenza "Jeannie" (DeLeo) Of Tewksbury, on May 28th. Beloved mother of Lorie J. Brown and Edward G. Brown, Jr. both of Tewksbury and Lisa M. (Brown) Lonich and her husband Mike of Saratoga, CA. Cherished grandmother of Michael Lonich II. Dear sister of Josephine Digilio of Lawrence, Pasquale "Pat" DeLeo of Groveland and Charles P. DeLeo of Danvers. Former wife of the late Edward G. Brown, Sr. Also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Visiting Hours: At the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Sunday, June 2nd from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral will begin from the Welsh Funeral Home on Monday, June 3rd at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFuneralHome.com Anthony Memorial - Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723



