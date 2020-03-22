Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
West Roxbury, MA
VINCENZA CORIGLIANO Obituary
CORIGLIANO, Vincenza Of West Roxbury, passed away on March 22, 2020. Devoted sister of the late Mary and Rose Corigliano. Also survived by several cousins. A private Funeral Service will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, March 24th at 10am. Following the Service, Vincenza will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
