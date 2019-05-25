DeFEO, Vincenza "Auntie Jennie" (Sciortino) Age 96, of Melrose, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Gaetano and Christina Sciortino. Beloved wife of the late John DeFeo. Loving mother of June DeFeo. Caring sister of the late Joseph and Louis Sciortino. Also survived by three generations of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Vincenza was employed for many years at the Food and Drug Administration in Boston and a volunteer tax preparer at the Milano Senior Center in Melrose, MA. Family and friends will honor Vincenza's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Thursday, May 30th from 4PM to 8PM and again at 8AM Friday morning, before leaving in procession to the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Roslindale. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127



View the online memorial for Vincenza "Auntie Jennie" (Sciortino) DeFEO Published in The Boston Globe from May 26 to May 29, 2019