Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
VINCENZA (SIMONELLI) DEROSA

VINCENZA (SIMONELLI) DEROSA Obituary
DeROSA, Vincenza (Simonelli) Of Revere, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 95 years old. Beloved wife of the late Luigi DeRosa. Adored mother to Angelina Schena and her late husband Antonio of Revere, Maria Ferragamo and her husband Antonio of Italy and Carmela DiChiara and her husband Luigi of Revere. Devoted and beloved grandmother to Antonella Castagnetti (Schena) and her husband Lino of Revere, Pasquale Schena and his wife Christine of Marblehead, Maria Koozmin (DiChiara) and her husband Michael of California, Anthony DiChiara and his companion Jennifer Higgins of Revere, Pina DiChiara and her husband Marcelo of Revere, Lina Morelli (Ferragamo) and her husband Armando of Italy, Gino Ferragamo and his wife Anna Maria of Italy, and Domenico Ferragamo and his wife Tina of Italy. Cherished great-grandmother of 9. Loving sister to the late Vincenzo Simonelli and the late Rosina Martiniello of Italy. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Tuesday, January 28th, at 9:00am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be on Monday, from 4-8. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vincenza's memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540, or autismspeaks.org Entombment will be in Woodlawn (Sheffield) Mausoleum. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
