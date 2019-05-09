Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Parish
1321 Centre St.
Newton Centre, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENZA LEMBO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENZA L. LEMBO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VINCENZA L. LEMBO Obituary
LEMBO, Vincenza L. A longtime resident of West Newton, May 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Lembo. Loving mother of Anna Ludwig and her husband Glenn and Anthony J. Lembo, MD and his wife Tracey. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren Andrew, Matthew, Cara and Joseph and her sister Concetta Murabito. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 18th at Noon in Sacred Heart Parish, 1321 Centre St., Newton Centre followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held immediately prior to the Mass from 9:30-11:30AM at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the at Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for Vincenza L. LEMBO
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now