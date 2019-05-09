|
LEMBO, Vincenza L. A longtime resident of West Newton, May 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Lembo. Loving mother of Anna Ludwig and her husband Glenn and Anthony J. Lembo, MD and his wife Tracey. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren Andrew, Matthew, Cara and Joseph and her sister Concetta Murabito. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 18th at Noon in Sacred Heart Parish, 1321 Centre St., Newton Centre followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held immediately prior to the Mass from 9:30-11:30AM at the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the at Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2019