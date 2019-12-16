Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENZA RASPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENZA RASPA

VINCENZA RASPA Obituary
RASPA, Vincenza "Vi" Age 106, of Boston's North End, passed away on December 15, 2019, one month shy of her 107th birthday. Beloved daughter of the late Antonio and Clementina (Celia) Raspa. Loving sister of the late Nicholas Raspa and Anna Arcaro and her husband Paschel. Also survived by loving godchildren, cousins and friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 9am to 10am, in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10am. Services will conclude with interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Vi was the recipient of the Cheverus Award from Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley in 2011; longtime member of the St. Rita Society and past president. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vi's memory may be made to: St. Leonard Church. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit:

www.bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone

at Boston Harborside

617-536-4110
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
