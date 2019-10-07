|
|
PACHECO, Vincenzia Catherine (Giglio) Of Watertown, passed away on October 4th. Born May 16, 1919 in Watertown to the late Francesco and Domenica (Alcaro) Giglio. Beloved wife of the late John J. Pacheco. Loving mother of Mary Frost and her husband Carl of N. Attleboro, John and his wife Sandra of Gardner & Washington, DC, Jeanne Collar and her late husband Jerry of Kings Beach, CA, Christine Duquette and her husband Robert of N. Attleboro and Michael and his wife Dianne M.D. of Mansfield. Survived by her fifteen adoring grandchildren and twelve cherished great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family. Predeceased by her sisters Mary Ortolino and Concetta Frado. Vincenzia was a loving mother, wife, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, devout Catholic and Sodality member. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Michael Project, c/o Rachel Pacheco, 1832 Swann Street N.W., Washington, DC 20009. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Friday at 9:30 am, with a Funeral Mass to be held at 10:30 am in St. Luke Church, Belmont. Burial to follow in Cambridge Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019