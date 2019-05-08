Boston Globe Obituaries
RUGGIERO, Vincenzina Of Winthrop, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6th. Beloved wife of the late John Ruggiero. Devoted mother of Frances Spinazzola and partner Robert Patrie of Winthrop, Janet Macrina and her husband Lenny of Winthrop, and the late Joseph Ruggiero and and his surviving spouse Geraldine Iovanna of Revere. Dear sister of Philip Cannata of Winthrop, Jeanette Gillen of Winthrop, the late Mary Consolo, Lucy LaMattina, and Charles Cannata. Cherished grandmother of Lori, Lenny, Jr., Brian, Vanessa, and Joseph. Adored great-grandmother of Brett-Ashley, Matthew, and Adley. Family and friends will honor Vincenzina's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, EAST BOSTON, on Saturday, May 11th, from 9:00AM- 11:00AM before leaving in procession to St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop, for a Funeral Mass at 11:30AM. Services will conclude with Vincenzina being laid to rest with her beloved husband at Winthrop Cemetery. May they rest in peace. For more info visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019
