FOTI, Vincenzo A. "Jimmy" Of Medford, June 5th. Beloved husband of the late Helen L. (Antonino) Foti. Devoted father of Teresa Busalacchi and her husband John of Stoneham, Sandra Sacco and her husband George of Medford, and Peter J. Foti of Woburn. Loving grandfather of Brian Sacco and his wife Jill of NH, Eric Sacco and his wife Elyse of Revere, and Adam Busalacchi of Stoneham. Loving great-grandfather of Eric, Ashley, Bailey, Luke, Lily, Brady, and Daniel Sacco. Dear brother of the late Mary Fabiano, Paul and Rosemary Foti. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his sister-in-law, Ann Antonino. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main Street, MEDFORD, Monday, June 10, at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, and may visit with the family from 10 AM to 12 noon. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jimmy's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN, 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary