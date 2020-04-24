|
|
PALLADINO, Vincenzo "Vinny" Age 80, of Canton, passed away on April 23, 2020. He leaves his beloved wife Rosa Maria (Brogna), who he was married to for 57 years. He also leaves his sons David (Christine) Palladino of Plainville, MA and Peter (Janet) Palladino of Medfield, MA and was predeceased by the late Remo Palladino. Loving Nonno of Robert, Matthew, Olivia, Mary and the late Davey Palladino and devoted son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (DeLeo) Palladino. Dear brother of Carmine Palladino of Andover, MA, Emilio Palladino of Medford, MA, Enrico Palladino of Melrose, MA, Christina (Palladino) Barletta of Brighton, MA and the late Guiseppe Palladino of East Boston, MA and Felice Palladino of Sicily (Italy). After serving as a Carabinieri Guard in Rome, Vincenzo immigrated to Roslindale, MA from Montemiletto (Avellino), Italy in 1962. He was a proud member of the Bricklayers & Masons Union Local #3 Boston for many years as a hard working brick mason. He lived for several years in Dedham, Mansfield and recently was a resident of Hellenic Nursing & Rehabilitation in Canton, MA. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to: Hellenic Nursing & Rehabilitation, 601 Sherman Street, Canton, MA 02021, Attn: HWBA. Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020