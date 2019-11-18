|
ROLLKA, Vincie (Cornetta) "Dolly" Lifelong resident of Medford, November 18th. Beloved wife of the late Ignatius J. Rollka. Devoted mother of Stephen Rollka and his wife Patricia, Dennis Rollka, Donna Harrington, Debra DeMattia, and Richard Rollka and his wife Josephine. Loving grandma of Michael, Christopher, Richard, Joseph, David, Stephen and Christina, and loving great-grandma of Jaxson Rollka. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Thursday, November 21st, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis Of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Home
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019